Rubio rules out invitation for Zelensky to G20 summit

The US could invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G20 summit in December if his presence would lead to a positive outcome. This was stated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a press conference after the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

The leaders' meeting will be held on December 14-15 in Miami and will be hosted by President Donald Trump. Ukraine is not a member of the G20, but Zelensky has already said that he would participate in the meeting if he was invited and if there was an opportunity to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

„I don't know if negotiated peace is achievable. We're trying to figure that out. "I don't think anyone is suggesting that we are on the verge of a negotiated agreement," Rubio said.

Washington continues dialogue with Moscow

The participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the talks in Atlanta has given Washington an opportunity to continue contacts with Moscow, Rubio said. According to him, Trump believes that Russia should be part of the discussions within the G-20.

Lavrov participated in the two-day meeting, which ended without agreement on a number of key issues. Instead of a joint communiqué, a concluding statement by the presidency is expected. The traditional joint photo of the ministers was canceled after European representatives objected to the presence of the Russian minister.

The United States earlier extended an invitation to Putin to the December meeting in Miami. Rubio said that the participation of the Russian president would create an opportunity for talks not only with Trump, but also with other state leaders. However, Putin's presence has not yet been confirmed.

Measures for the Black Sea are also being discussed

Rubio also announced that Washington is considering proposals sent by Turkey to ensure the security of grain transportation through the Black Sea. He specified that the documents were received about a week or several weeks ago.

The US Secretary of State also spoke with Lavrov about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin within the framework of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in China. The forum will be held in November, before the G-20 summit in Miami.

So far, there is no confirmed data on either a final invitation to Zelensky or an agreed meeting between Trump and Putin. Washington presents the talks as an attempt to test whether a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine is possible, without claiming that such a solution is imminent.

Sources: apnews.com, new.streetinsider.com, axios.com