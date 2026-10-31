Debris from a drone fell on a shopping center in Kiev

Debris from a Russian drone fell on the territory of a shopping center in the Obolonsky district of Kiev. A woman was injured in the incident, the Kiev City Military Administration reported.

„In the Obolonsky district, debris fell on the territory of a shopping center. According to preliminary information, a woman was injured“, the administration's statement said.

An airstrike was declared in Kiev due to the threat of drones. It lasted from 17:53 to 18:37 local time.

The identity and condition of the victim have not been reported at this time. There is no information about other injuries or the amount of material damage. The further consequences of the falling debris are being clarified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, dsnews.ua