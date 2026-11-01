Russian strike destroys Kramatorsk municipality

A Russian air strike destroyed the building of the executive committee in the center of Kramatorsk. The strike was carried out late on the evening of October 31 on the building on “Mir“ Square, said Alexander Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk city military administration.

“An hour ago, Russia destroyed the central building of the Ukrainian statehood in Kramatorsk with an air strike,“ Goncharenko wrote. He pointed out that the building had survived the occupation of the city in 2014, the subsequent assaults and its liberation.

According to him, the building was connected with the history of Kramatorsk, the development of mechanical engineering and public life in the city. The report did not provide any information on the number of dead or wounded in this strike.

Heaviest fighting in the Pokrovskoye direction

Against the backdrop of the strike on Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 245 combat clashes along the front from the beginning of the day until 10:00 p.m. on October 31. The greatest activity was recorded in the Pokrovskoye direction, where 55 clashes were registered. One of them was still ongoing at the time of the report.

In the Konstantinovo direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 attempts to advance in the areas of Konstantinovka, Novoselovka and Nikolaypol. On the Kramatorsk direction, two attempts to advance in the areas of Tikhonovka and Malinovka were stopped.

The General Staff reports 13 more clashes on the Yuzhno-Slobozhansk direction, nine on the Limansk, seven on the Severno-Slobozhansk and four on the Slavyansk direction. Eight attacks were registered on the Gulyai-Pol direction, and on the Orekhovsk Ukrainian forces repelled Russian units in the Pavlovka area.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, kyivindependent.com