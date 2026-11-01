Trump to invite Zelensky to G20 summit in Miami

US President Donald Trump said that he intends to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G20 summit in December near Miami, Florida.

When asked if he would extend an invitation to Zelensky, Trump replied: „Yes, no problem“. The US president added: „I think the war between Ukraine and Russia will end in the not too distant future“.

The G20 leaders' meeting is scheduled for December 14-15, 2026, and will be held at the Trump National Doral complex in the Miami area. The US is hosting the forum, and Washington has already invited Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow has not confirmed whether he will participate.

Zelensky's invitation has not yet been officially published

Ukraine is not a member of the G20, but has participated as an invited country in previous meetings of the group. Until the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Ukraine was not included in the list of invitees for this year's forum.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington could invite Zelensky if his presence led to a positive result. Trump's statement indicates a change in the previous position, but no official invitation to the Ukrainian president has been published at this time.

This also leaves the question of whether the meeting in Miami could become an opportunity for talks between Trump, Zelensky and Putin unclear. Zelensky said in September that he was ready to travel to Miami and meet with the Russian president if Putin attended the G-20 meeting.

Trump again talks about an imminent end to the war

The US president did not specify a specific deadline for the cessation of hostilities. However, he has repeatedly said that he expects the war to end in the near future.

His position comes against the backdrop of ongoing disagreements between Washington, Kiev and Moscow over the terms of negotiations. The G-20 meeting in December is emerging as a possible diplomatic forum, but the participation of Zelensky and Putin, as well as a possible conversation between them, have not yet been definitively confirmed.

Sources: apnews.com, pravda.com.ua, theguardian.com