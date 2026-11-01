Trump to reporters: Will I tell you if I plan to go to war?!

US President Donald Trump refused to confirm or deny whether his country plans to resume military action against Iran next week. When asked by a reporter from the “New York Times“ at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump described the question as “stupid“.

“Let's say I do. Would I tell you? You ask me if I plan to go back to war next week. Let's say I do. Would I tell you? And if I don't? "Would I tell you?" the president replied.

His remarks come amid continued speculation that Washington could launch new strikes after the US midterm elections on November 3.

There will be no strike before the election

On October 8, Trump said that the US would not attack Iran before the election. He indicated that his administration was having "productive talks" with the Islamic Republic, but at the same time left open the possibility of resuming full-scale military action after the vote.

According to the Associated Press, the US and Iran signed a short-term agreement in June that provided for a 60-day ceasefire and a framework for a permanent peace agreement. The deal fell apart within weeks after renewed hostilities and disputes over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Allies Warned of Possible Strikes

„The Daily Beast“ reported, citing three senior officials from Arab Gulf states, that the Trump administration has informed its allies to prepare for a short but intense series of strikes against Iran. According to the publication, the operation could begin as early as November 4, the day after the midterm elections.

The White House has not confirmed the existence of a specific plan. A presidential administration official said he did not comment on "sensitive military plans" that may or may not exist, and that all options remain on the table to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran had not closed the diplomatic window and that messages were still being conveyed between Iran and the United States through intermediaries.

Sources: apnews.com, thedailybeast.com