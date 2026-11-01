Ukraine evacuates 167 people from Kherson region

Ukrainian forces have evacuated 167 civilians from settlements on the right bank of the Kherson region during the temporary ceasefire around the occupied Oleshki. Among them are 22 children and 21 people with limited mobility, the General Staff of Ukraine reported.

All evacuees were taken to safer areas of the Kherson region. The operation was carried out by civil-military cooperation units of the “South“ group together with representatives of local authorities.

The evacuation was carried out along mined roads

According to the Ukrainian military, the routes passed through destroyed and mined roads, as well as burned military equipment and civilian cars. The General Staff described the conditions as “extremely complex“ and indicated that the movement required increased attention and coordination between all participating units.

The regime of silence in the area was introduced on October 27 and was to last until the evening of November 1. It is related to a humanitarian operation in occupied Oleshki, a town on the left bank of the Dnieper River, opposite Ukrainian-controlled Kherson.

Evacuation of residents from Oleshki continues

During the ceasefire, food and medicine were delivered to Oleshki, and civilians who wished to leave the town began evacuating. Their exact number has not been made public. The Associated Press reported that about 2,000 people remained in the town at the start of the operation, having the option of being taken to territories under Ukrainian or Russian control, or staying with supplies.

The residents of Oleshki who chose to leave for Ukraine passed through Russia and Belarus before reaching the Ukrainian border in Chernihiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the evacuees had received the necessary assistance and added: “We expect that humanitarian access to Oleshki will remain open.“

Towards the end of the silence, Ukrainian authorities confirmed the evacuation of 167 people from the right bank, but did not specify how many of the remaining residents of occupied Oleshki had left the town. The Associated Press reported that the ceasefire was expected to end on Sunday evening, after which fighting in the area could resume.

Sources: apnews.com, 24tv.ua, ukranews.com