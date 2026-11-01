Russian attack kills 13-year-old girl and woman in Vinnytsia region

A 13-year-old girl and a woman were killed in a Russian attack on the Kozyatinsky municipality in Vinnytsia region, the head of the regional military administration, Natalya Zabolotna, announced. Four people were injured, including three children.

“As a result of the enemy attack on the Kozyatinsky municipality, two people died“, Zabolotna initially said. She later clarified that the dead were a 13-year-old girl and a woman, not a man as initially reported. The number of injured has also increased from three to four.

Three children are in hospital

Two 5-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy have been admitted to a medical facility. According to Zabolotna, all three children have moderate injuries. A 24-year-old man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and is receiving medical care.

The State Emergency Service reports that a Russian drone has landed on the territory of a vocational school dormitory. The regional administration specifies that the strike occurred between the dormitory and one of the educational institutions. All the injured have been hospitalized.

Two cars have caught fire

As a result of the hit, two cars caught fire. Rescuers have extinguished the fire, the State Emergency Service reports.

Sources: pravda.com.ua