The special representative of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev accused Volodymyr Zelensky of not learning from his previous mistakes and continuing to undermine the positions of the Republican Party before the US midterm elections. The vote is scheduled for November 3, 2026.

„Zelensky continues to lecture President Trump. It seems that Zelensky has not learned from his previous mistakes and continues to try to undermine the Republicans before the midterm elections“, Dmitriev wrote in X.

Dmitriev reacted to the Ukrainian president's statement in an interview with Fox News. According to television journalist Trey Ingst, Zelensky said that Donald Trump could demand a halt to strikes on energy facilities during the talks in Abu Dhabi.

“If the American president believes that this war is affecting energy prices in the United States, he could demand an energy truce during the talks in Abu Dhabi,“ Zelensky said, according to Ingst.

The Ukrainian president linked the proposal to the impact of the war on American fuel and energy prices. Washington has in recent weeks put the issue of Russian energy facilities and fuel supplies at the center of pressure to limit the fighting.

The dispute between Trump and Zelensky

Relations between Trump and Zelensky deteriorated further in October after the US president accused the Ukrainian leader of not doing enough to end the war and that Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities were contributing to the rise in the price of diesel in the US. Trump also announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the US market.

The Russian side presents the public disagreements as evidence that Zelensky is obstructing US efforts to resolve the conflict. Ukraine rejects such an interpretation and insists that any ceasefire must be mutual and include real security guarantees.

Sources: tass.com, wtaq.com, apnews.com