Trump: Russia and China spy on us, but we spy on them better

US President Donald Trump said that American services collect intelligence information on Russia and China, and both countries do the same with respect to Washington. He stressed that he sees no reason for Americans to worry about this.

„Someone said: „Mr. President, China is spying on us“. I said: „Yes, we are spying on them too. Don't worry about it“, Trump said during a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, in support of Republican candidates before the midterm elections for Congress.

Then he added: „He said: „That's terrible, Mr. President - China and Russia are spying on us“. I said: „That's true and we are doing the same with them. But we're doing it better, so don't worry. Don't worry.

Trump spoke for about two hours at a rally two days before Election Day. He urged his supporters to elect "America First" Republicans across the country.

The Nov. 3 vote will determine which party controls the House and Senate. More than 54 million Americans have already cast their ballots early, according to an Associated Press tally.

Sources: apnews.com, dailybaku.az