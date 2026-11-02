In Ukraine: Pro-Russian candidate wins Bulgarian election, pro-Ukrainian loses

Iliyana Yotova's victory in the Bulgarian presidential election was portrayed in Ukraine and Russia as a vote reflecting Sofia's stance on the war. According to preliminary data, Yotova received about 58% of the vote, while Andrey Gyurov received about 39%. Gyurov conceded defeat after the second round.

Ukrainian media focused on the differences between the two candidates. Ukrinform described Yotova as a politician who supports Bulgaria's membership in the European Union and NATO, but insists on negotiations with Russia and opposes the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

RBK-Ukraine described the election as a race in which both support for Kiev and Russian influence in Bulgaria are at stake. The media noted that Gyurov had taken a pro-Western position and, during his brief tenure as caretaker prime minister, had supported a ten-year security cooperation agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine.

Kyiv sees strengthening of the camp around Radev

The Ukrainian website ZN.ua linked the result to the strengthening of the political positions of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, whose party won the parliamentary elections in April. According to the publication, Radev opposes military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow, and Yotova's victory provides him with an ally in the presidential post.

The publication quoted Yotova as saying to the prime minister after the announcement of the preliminary results: “Mr. Radev, we couldn't have done it without you”. ZN.ua points out that the elections were held against the backdrop of drone attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, for which Yotova did not directly blame the Kremlin due to a lack of evidence.

At the same time, Ukrainian publications do not present the result as an automatic change in Bulgaria's international policy. Presidential powers are limited, and foreign policy is mainly determined by the government. However, the victory gives Yotova a stronger political mandate and greater weight in the public debate on support for Ukraine.

In Russia, the emphasis is on “peace and war“

Russian media covered the elections through the messages of the ruling party in Sofia. TASS quotes Rumen Radev, according to whom citizens chose between “peace and war“. He said that a victory for Gyurov could lead to Bulgaria's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

“On Sunday, we will make a choice between peace and war“, Radev said, according to TASS. The agency recalled that Gyurov supported the security agreement with Ukraine, which the Russian publication presented as one of the main dividing lines in the campaign.

“Kommersant“ reported Gyurov's acknowledged defeat and indicated that preliminary results gave Yotova a lead. The publication also noted the low turnout - about 27% in the second round, after the record-low turnout in the first.

Until the publication of the Russian materials, no separate official reaction from the Kremlin or the Russian government was reported. The response in Russia remained mainly within the framework of media coverage and interpretations of Bulgaria's course towards Moscow and Kiev.

Sources: zn.ua, ukrinform.ua, kommersant.ru