Russia reports strike on ship near Odessa and Neptune missile complex site

The Russian Defense Ministry said that overnight strikes were carried out on port infrastructure in the Odessa region used to supply the Ukrainian army. The statement also claimed that naval vessels were also attacked.

According to the ministry, a dry cargo ship carrying supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit at sea, 58 kilometers south of Odessa. Moscow did not specify the name of the ship, its flag, the type of cargo or whether any crew members were injured.

“A dry cargo ship delivering goods intended for the Ukrainian army was hit“, the Russian military ministry said in a statement.

Russia also claims a site with launchers

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that a site in the Odessa region used to hide and store launchers for the “Neptune“ missile systems was hit. Data on the number of launchers, damage caused or weapons used were not disclosed.

These claims have not been confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.

On November 1, TASS reported a strike on a dry cargo ship 16 kilometers southeast of Odessa, and in a separate publication it named another ship 37 kilometers south of the city.

Interfax reported the same day a night strike on a dry cargo ship 69 kilometers southwest of Odessa and a separate daytime strike 16 kilometers southeast of the city. The discrepancy in distances indicates that these are different reports and probably separate incidents, but the Russian military has not published a detailed chronology that would unambiguously connect them.

Sources: tass.com, interfax.ru