Israel builds roads to its military positions in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army is building new roads through mountainous and plain areas in southern Lebanon to connect its military positions, Lebanon's National News Agency reported. The work covers the western and central sectors along the border with Israel and is being carried out in parallel with demolition activities.

The central sector includes the areas around Aita al-Shaab, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil and Aitarun. Maroun al-Ras is located opposite the Israeli settlement of Avivim. In the western sector, the activities cover Naqoura, Yarin, Dayra, Marwahin and Alma al-Shaab, where the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon are located.

According to the Lebanese agency, the new routes connect military positions built by Israel in territories that Beirut considers occupied. No details were released on the length of the roads, the equipment used, or the completion date.

Negotiations in Florida fail to yield breakthrough

The construction of the roads follows US-brokered military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel held on October 20 and 21 in Tampa, Florida. The meetings ended without a breakthrough or a joint statement. The two sides reportedly agreed to continue talks, but disagreements remain over the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

The framework agreement, signed on June 26 with US mediation, provides for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces after the Lebanese army regains control of the territory and the conditions for the disarmament of armed groups are met. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the agreement creates a “clear and structured process to restore Lebanon's sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah, and dismantle its military infrastructure“.

Sources: aa.com.tr, arabnews.com, axios.com