Ukraine: Russia uses humanitarian pause in Oleshki for military purposes

Russian troops have used the humanitarian pause in the area of the temporarily occupied Oleshki in the Kherson region to strengthen their positions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which points to the rotation of Russian units, the expansion of anti-drone means on the roads and the increase in logistics, including ammunition supplies.

“The enemy uses the humanitarian pause to equip its positions“, the General Staff stated. According to Ukrainian data, the Defense Forces observed the regime of silence and acted within the framework of the agreements for the conduct of the humanitarian operation.

Pause for evacuation and supplies

The ceasefire regime was in effect from October 27 to November 1 in a certain area around the occupied Oleshki. Its purpose was to deliver humanitarian cargo to the city and to allow civilians who wish to leave to move to territory under Ukrainian control.

During the pause, the Ukrainian military evacuated 167 civilians from settlements on the right bank of the Kherson region. Among them were 22 children and 21 people with reduced mobility. According to the General Staff, the routes passed through mined and destroyed roads, as well as burned military equipment and civilian cars.

The Ukrainian authorities also announced the evacuation of residents of Oleshki who requested to leave the city. The head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the evacuees were safe and that the mission had been completed successfully.

The regime of silence has ended

“The oldest rescued person is 94 years old, and the youngest child is only one year old“, Budanov said.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets confirmed the end of the regime of silence in Oleshki. He pointed out that during this period, humanitarian aid was delivered and assistance was provided to civilians who wanted to leave the danger zone.

Lubinets reported that together with the Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova, options for continuing such humanitarian actions are being discussed. This does not automatically mean a new ceasefire, but only a declared intention to seek additional mechanisms for evacuation and assistance.

At the moment, the Ukrainian side presents the Russian rotation, the strengthening of positions, the expansion of anti-drone defense and the transportation of ammunition as established during the pause. At the same time, the humanitarian operation has allowed the delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians from areas exposed to prolonged fighting.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, apnews.com