Vladimir Putin reserves 10% of the capacity of Russian data centers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree requiring private data centers in the country to set aside 10% of their capacity for the needs of Russia's information infrastructure. The measure will allow the authorities to access available computing resources when necessary.

According to information reported by Reuters, the decree provides for the establishment of a special government commission. It will have the authority to order the release of the reserved capacity, while operators will have to provide access to it within 24 hours of the decision being made.

Inventory of data centers

Putin has tasked the Ministry of Digital Development with conducting an inventory of the available capacity and the floor space of private data centers throughout Russia. The data will be used to determine which resources can be made available to the state.

The decree also provides for the temporary use of data centers located outside Russia. This will require approval from the Federal Security Service.

The measure comes after attacks on Russian facilities

The decision was announced against the backdrop of drone attacks on Russian data centers in recent weeks. In October, facilities operated by the technology company “Yandex” and “Sberbank” were hit.

In Reuters' report, the measure is presented as a mechanism that will allow the Russian authorities to respond more quickly in the event of a shortage or disruption in access to computing resources. The decree does not specify which data centers will be included in the first phase, nor does it set a deadline for completing the inventory.

Sources: news.bg