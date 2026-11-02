“Kalashnikov” to introduce artificial intelligence into its assault rifles

The Kalashnikov concern plans to introduce artificial intelligence into some of its small-arms models. This was stated by the company’s CEO, Alan Lushnikov, as quoted by TASS.

According to him, the technology is already being used in systems for controlling automated equipment, as well as in data processing. However, it is not yet present in all of the manufacturer’s products.

The technology is already being used in production

“This technology has already entered service—it is already here... I would not say that it is present in every product—for example, it is not in our assault rifles—but it will be,” Lushnikov said.

The statement shows that the introduction of artificial intelligence at the concern is beginning with internal production processes and information processing, rather than with a specific functionality of the assault rifles that has already been announced. The information provided does not specify the models, the timeline, or the way in which the technology will be used in the weapons.

It has also not been announced when practical implementation in the assault rifles will begin. Lushnikov spoke only of the near future, without specifying a particular date or production program.

Warning about weapons with artificial intelligence

Against this backdrop, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of the devastating consequences of a global race to create weapons powered by artificial intelligence.

The warning places Kalashnikov’s plans in the broader context of international debates over the use of artificial intelligence in military systems. So far, no details have been publicly announced as to whether the future technology in the assault rifles will relate to targeting, fire control, or another function.

Source: news.bg