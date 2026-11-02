Halting aid to Ukraine and cooperation with Trump: Alternative for Germany presents its program

“Alternative for Germany” presented policy documents in Berlin reaffirming its support for closer cooperation with Donald Trump’s administration, an end to military aid for Ukraine and the restoration of relations with Russia. The documents were presented by Markus Frohnmaier, Stefan Keuter and Gerold Otten.

Frohnmaier is the party’s spokesperson on foreign policy issues and deputy chairman of its parliamentary group. Keuter is also a deputy chairman of the group, while Otten is deputy head of the working group on foreign policy.

Support for Trump’s course

The AfD’s foreign policy experts describe relations between the United States and Europe as being based on a shared culture and history. They insist on “mutually beneficial and pragmatic transatlantic cooperation” and support parts of the changes in US foreign policy under the Trump administration.

Among the directions identified by the party are the possible reduction in the number of US troops in Germany and the decision not to deploy American missiles. The documents also note the argument that Donald Trump embodies Germany’s heritage in the United States through the millions of descendants of German immigrants.

Calls for a change in policy toward Russia

With regard to Russia, the AfD is reiterating its long-standing demands for the resumption of operations of the “Nord Stream” gas pipeline, the lifting of economic sanctions and an end to military aid for Ukraine.

The documents do not include a condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Instead, they state: “The war in Ukraine is a tragedy that must be ended as soon as possible.” The party calls for “a peaceful settlement that takes into account the security interests of all countries involved in the conflict.”

Ukraine without NATO and EU membership

According to the AfD’s position, Ukraine should be a member of neither NATO nor the European Union, but should “become a neutral state again.” The document states that Russia must recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty.

At the same time, the authors describe the restoration of Ukrainian control over all territories, including Crimea, as unrealistic. They propose that Ukraine’s statehood and the territory that remains under its control after a ceasefire or peace agreement be guaranteed by states that ideally are not involved in the war.

Sources: news.bg, onvista.de, zdfheute.de