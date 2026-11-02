18 people killed in Russian bombardment in Zaporizhzhia region

Eighteen people have been killed and at least five injured in a Russian bombardment in the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Facebook and Telegram. According to him, Russian forces struck a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed, and then hit a shelter as well.

Zelenskyy said that the second strike was carried out with nine bombs. He provided no further details about the condition of the injured or the rescue efforts at the scene.

The Associated Press reported that, according to local authorities, the area around the school and the nearby shelter had been attacked with a total of 10 guided aerial bombs. The agency noted that the strike targeted a site used to distribute humanitarian aid and an adjacent shelter.

The Ukrainian president provided the figure for the casualties, which has not been independently confirmed at this time. No information has been published about the position of the Russian authorities regarding the claims about the attack.

“Russian forces first dropped bombs on a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed, and then attacked a shelter as well,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Komyshuvakha is located in the Zaporizhzhia region, in southern Ukraine, an area that is regularly subjected to Russian airstrikes. According to the Ukrainian side, the latest attack affected civilian sites used to support and protect the local population.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com