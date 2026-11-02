Five people killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire in different parts of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian rescue services said, as quoted by Agence France-Presse. Several people were wounded.

“Five people were killed and several others were wounded today,” said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense. The organization operates under the leadership of Hamas.

Three of the victims were in the Khan Younis area

Three people were killed in the Khan Younis area, in the southern part of the enclave. According to Bassal, one of them was killed by Israeli gunfire. The second was killed in a drone strike on a tent where displaced people were staying.

The third victim in the area was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a group of people near a camp for displaced people.

In the northern part of the Strip, one person was killed in an airstrike on a civilian vehicle southwest of Gaza City. The fifth victim died from shrapnel after an Israeli drone strike in the central part of the territory.

Israel and Hamas trade accusations

The Israeli military said it had attacked “several terrorists” in the Gaza Strip. The statement, quoted by Agence France-Presse, provided no further details about the operations or the targets.

Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, 2025. The truce was reached after two years of war that began with Hamas’s attack on Israeli territory on October 7, 2023.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas, more than 1,550 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began. The United Nations considers the ministry’s figures reliable, Agence France-Presse reports.

Sources: bta.bg