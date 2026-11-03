Mourning in Zaporizhzhia region: 26 dead and 27 missing after Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha

At least 26 people have been killed and 27 are reported missing after a series of Russian airstrikes on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian authorities also reported injuries, but the number varies in different updates: „Suspilne Zaporizhzhia“ reported at least 10 injured, while „Kyiv24“ cited figures indicating that five people had been wounded. The rescue operation continues.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the strikes were carried out using at least nine FAB-3000 guided aerial bombs. The center of Komyshuvakha was hit, including a school building used to distribute humanitarian aid and as a shelter for local residents. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the attack was carried out in several waves, with another strike on the shelter following the initial one.

„The scale of the tragedy is difficult to comprehend,“ said Mykhailo Semykin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The dead include four police officers and two rescuers. According to Ukrainian authorities, some of the rescuers and law enforcement officers were at the site because of the distribution of aid and the aftermath of the initial strikes.

Search under the rubble continues

Rescuers, police officers, military personnel and other specialized teams are working at the site. They are searching the destroyed buildings for people who may be trapped under the debris. The American Associated Press news agency reported that around 20 people were missing, while Ukrainian regional data put the number of missing at 27.

The teams’ work was hampered by new attacks involving Russian drones in the area of the sites that had already been hit. This forced the rescue efforts to continue with an additional risk to those involved.

Serious damage to buildings

In addition to the school and the shelter, other facilities in the center of the settlement were damaged. Significant destruction was inflicted on the Sviato-Yelisavetinsky Convent, including its building and grounds. Information and images have also been published showing a partially destroyed bell tower.

A day of mourning has been declared in the Zaporizhzhia region for the victims. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that striking a place where humanitarian aid is distributed every week shows a lack of intent to de-escalate. Russia has not provided independent confirmation of the figures reported by Ukrainian authorities.

Sources: apnews.com, suspilne.media, kyiv24.news