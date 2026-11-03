US strikes Qeshm Island, radar systems and missile launchers hit

The US is carrying out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, hitting radar systems and missile launchers, NewsNation journalist Kelly Meyer reported.

“The United States is striking Iran's Qeshm Island. The US is hitting radar systems and missile launchers,” Meyer wrote on the social media platform X.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that US forces were attacking the island, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz.

US official confirms strikes in the area

A US official told the Associated Press that the US had carried out self-defense strikes against Iranian targets in the area of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state television reported explosions on Qeshm Island but did not specify the number of targets hit and did not report any deaths or injuries.

Qeshm is Iran's largest island and is located off its southern coast, in the strategic area of the Strait of Hormuz. A significant portion of the world's maritime oil and natural gas transport passes through it.

Qeshm has already been the target of US strikes

The US Central Command earlier reported strikes in 2026 against Iranian radar and command facilities on the island. Washington presented these actions as measures to limit threats against US forces and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The new strikes are being carried out against the backdrop of the ongoing hostilities between the US and Iran. So far, there has been no official statement on the scale of the operation, the number of forces used, or any possible casualties and damage.

Sources: apnews.com