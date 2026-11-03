Shocking case near Kyiv: 40 people illegally held in the basement of a private home

Ukraine is preparing decisions on how to respond following the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, who was at the scene of the incident on the evening of November 2.

“We are currently working out all the necessary decisions with the security agencies to ensure an adequate response and prevent provocations,” Budanov said. He called on Ukrainians to be guided by the interests of the nation and the state when making decisions and resolving conflicts.

Clarification of the case is ongoing

Budanov called the events unacceptable for the state and said they harm the unity of Ukrainians, especially against the backdrop of the Russian threat. According to him, law enforcement agencies and competent institutions are clarifying all the details in order to establish the full picture and take the necessary action.

The investigation must also establish whether there are grounds for holding those responsible accountable, as well as how to prevent a similar case from happening again.

Conflicting information about what happened

The incident took place at a private home in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where, according to preliminary information, servicemen from a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine were staying. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a claim that 40 people were illegally detained in the basement of the building.

Representatives of the National Guard and the Ukrainian police are working at the scene. An ambulance was called for people who needed medical assistance.

The National Guard denied reports that a participant in the events had been killed. Its commander, Oleksandr Pivnenko, said that the building was being used for the temporary accommodation of servicemen.

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetilova said that her office was working at the scene together with the command of the National Guard. According to her, all servicemen are safe and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Sources: ukrinform.ua