Two Spanish F-18s Scrambled Over Romania

Two Spanish F-18 fighter jets were scrambled overnight in Romania after two airborne targets were detected near the border with Ukraine. The aircraft were carrying out air patrol duty over the country.

The radar system of Romania’s Ministry of National Defence detected the targets in the area of the Ukrainian cities of Izmail and Kiliia, which are located in the immediate vicinity of the Romanian-Ukrainian border. Due to the risk of drones entering Romanian territory, residents in the northern part of Tulcea County were sent a warning via the “RO-ALERT” system, Digi24 reported.

“No intrusions into Romania’s airspace have been reported,” Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said. The fighter jets took off from the “Mihail Kogălniceanu” Air Base to monitor the situation.

The air alert was cancelled at 00:21 local and Bulgarian time. Romanian authorities reported no airborne targets entering the country’s territory.

Sources: bta.bg, digi24.ro, agerpres.ro