Washington brings Ukraine and Russia together for new talks: dates and venue announced

US President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff confirmed that talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by Washington, will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. According to him, the discussions will be held at a working level.

“On November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi, the United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia, helping to carry out President Trump’s task of ending the war,” Witkoff wrote on the social network “X.”

He said the agenda would include postwar security, de-escalation, humanitarian measures and the next steps toward a peace agreement.

US preparing talks with European allies as well

According to Witkoff, American negotiators will meet this week in Brussels with representatives of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO.

“They will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, the architecture of postwar security in Europe, as well as economic opportunities to support Ukraine’s reconstruction,” the US president’s special representative said.

Washington intends to build on the progress achieved in Kyiv, Oslo and St. Petersburg. Witkoff said the goal was to achieve a “comprehensive and long-term peace agreement” that would ensure reliable security for future generations.

Kyiv had been waiting for a date for the trilateral meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that Kyiv expected the United States to set a date for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. He expressed hope that the discussions would take place by November 10.

Witkoff’s confirmation provides specific dates for the meeting, but his statement does not specify the names of the participants from the Ukrainian and Russian sides. No preliminary agreements to be submitted for discussion in Abu Dhabi have been announced either.

Sources: ukrinform.ua