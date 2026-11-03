US asks NATO countries for more money for weapons for Ukraine

The United States plans to ask its NATO allies for additional funds for the PURL program, through which weapons deliveries to Ukraine are financed. The request could be made as early as November, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.

Washington has already indicated to some NATO countries that it will seek new funding. The exact amount has not been determined, but according to the sources, there is a shortfall of around $2 billion for weapons packages that have already been approved.

Deliveries continue before payment

The United States has continued sending weapons before the allies provide the funds to pay for them. According to Bloomberg, the deficit could grow if the Pentagon approves additional deliveries to Ukraine.

The Pentagon and the US State Department did not respond to requests for comment. It therefore remains unclear exactly when the new request will be made and what its size will be.

European allies finance part of the packages

The PURL program is one of the main mechanisms for delivering US weapons to Ukraine with the financial participation of allies. Earlier, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, said that the United States continues to deliver interceptor missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine, as well as weapons packages paid for by European countries.

The new request will be made against the backdrop of deliveries that have already been approved but whose funding does not cover their full cost. Until the specific commitments of individual allies are announced, it is unclear how the shortfall of around $2 billion will be covered.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, aa.com.tr