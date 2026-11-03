73 injured after Russian strike on Kharkiv – hospital among affected buildings

Seventy-three people were injured in a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv overnight on November 3. The strike was carried out at around 3:20 a.m. in the city’s Nemishlyanskyi district, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said, as cited by Ukrinform.

The area between the buildings of a hospital was hit. The facade and wards of the healthcare facility were damaged, and windows were shattered. The injured include patients, medical staff and residents of nearby residential buildings.

Another healthcare facility, a laboratory and the windows of 10 residential blocks were also damaged. Law enforcement officers found fragments of the munitions used.

FAB-250 bomb is believed to have been used

According to preliminary data, Russian forces may have used a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a UMPK-5R guidance module. The type of munition has not yet been definitively confirmed.

Ukrainian authorities are investigating the attack. The number of injured was updated after 62 casualties had initially been reported.

Targets in Dnipro also hit

In addition to Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Air Force issued warnings of the danger of ballistic missiles over Kyiv and several other regions. “Critical infrastructure facilities” were affected in Dnipro, the head of the local military administration, Oleksandr Khanzha, said.

Because of the airstrikes in Ukraine, Poland placed its air force on combat alert, Polish authorities said.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net