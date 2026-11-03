Air raid alert in Latvia over an unidentified drone – object falls near the Russian border

An unidentified drone triggered an air raid alert in eastern Latvia during the night of November 3. The warning was issued in the Balvi and Ludza municipalities at 00:07 and lifted at 00:33, the Latvian armed forces said.

An orange air threat alert was issued. In Latvia, this level is used when a threat in the airspace has been identified and calls for immediate action by the public. Residents of the two areas received messages through the cell broadcast system.

In response, fighter jets from NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission were activated. According to the Latvian military, interceptor drones were also deployed.

“According to the initial information, the object fell in Balvi Municipality,” the Latvian armed forces said. Search operations on the ground continued to establish the exact crash site and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. The origin of the drone has not been reported.

The military called on citizens not to approach or touch suspicious objects or debris. If any are found, a report should be made by calling 112. The Latvian armed forces and NATO allies continue to monitor the airspace, while additional units have been sent to the eastern border.

The incident is the latest in which an unmanned aerial vehicle has been registered near Latvia’s border with Russia or on the country’s territory. On October 24, the Latvian armed forces reported finding debris from a drone that had crashed in the country. The military warns that similar incidents could recur as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, lsm.lv