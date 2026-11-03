Airport Near Warsaw Closed Over Bomb Threat on Plane from London

Modlin Airport near Warsaw has been closed until further notice after a plane from London made an unplanned landing due to information about a possible explosive device on board. The plane had been operating a flight to Warsaw Chopin Airport.

“The airport is closed until further notice,” airport authorities said. According to them, Polish security forces are investigating the bomb threat.

So far, no explosive device has reportedly been found, and it is not known when takeoffs and landings at Modlin Airport will resume. The carrier and flight number have not been disclosed.

The incident is the second similar report involving a plane traveling from London to the region within a short period. A day earlier, a Wizz Air plane flying to Sofia made an emergency landing in Budapest following information about a bomb on board. No explosive device was found during the subsequent inspection.

Sources: bta.bg