Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky will head the Russian delegation at trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi. The talks are scheduled for November 10 and 11, with the United States acting as mediator.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Medinsky’s participation to reporters. “As for the chief negotiator from the Russian side in this process, I will remind you of the president’s statement: my colleague Medinsky remains in that role,” Peskov said.

He also confirmed the dates of the meeting in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The talks are expected to be held at a working level and to include representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the US. US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff has already stated that Washington will mediate the negotiations.

Medinsky sentenced in absentia in Ukraine

In May, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv sentenced Medinsky in absentia to 10 years in prison with confiscation of his property. The case is related to a textbook described as anti-Ukrainian.

Anatoly Torkunov, rector of the Institute of International Relations under the Russian Foreign Ministry, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in the same case.

Sources: ukrinform.ua