Russia: A meeting with China and the US would be extremely useful

The Kremlin expressed hope that preparations for a possible trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would be completed in the coming days. The meeting could take place later this month.

“There is a common understanding among the participants in the possible meeting that holding it would be appropriate and extremely useful,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a telephone briefing.

According to him, Moscow expects preparations to enter their final stage in the coming days. For now, however, the meeting has been presented as a possibility rather than a definitively agreed event.

Possible talks on arms control

In October, Trump said he was open to trilateral arms control negotiations with Beijing and Moscow. This is one of the issues that could be discussed by the leaders of the three countries.

The Kremlin previously indicated that Putin, Trump and Xi could meet on the sidelines of the high-level forum of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. The forum will take place in China this month.

Holding such a meeting would bring together the leaders of Russia, the United States and China in one place, but Peskov’s statement does not indicate that the final date, format and agenda have been agreed.

Sources: bta.bg