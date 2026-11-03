EC warns: cyberattacks on refrigerators in European supermarkets are not isolated incidents

Cyberattacks targeting the refrigerators of food retail chains in the European Union are not isolated incidents. A European Commission spokesperson said this following reports of interference with the operation of refrigeration equipment in several European countries over the past 24 hours.

“It is not our job to determine who carried out such actions,” the spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, the affected countries are conducting the investigations, while it is important for the European institutions to be prepared for similar incidents.

EC brings European agencies and member states together

The European Commission has organized two meetings on the case. Representatives of European agencies, including Europol, took part in one of them, while the second was attended by representatives of EU member states.

The aim is to facilitate the exchange of data on the causes and consequences of the attacks. The Commission is monitoring the work of investigators in the individual countries, but has not identified a suspected perpetrator.

Risk to essential services

The latest events once again show that cyberattacks can affect not only information systems, but also the provision of essential services and the daily lives of citizens. In this case, the interference with the operation of refrigeration equipment affects commercial facilities and processes related to the storage of food products.

The European Commission stresses the need for countries to exchange information about how the attacks were carried out, as well as about the consequences they caused. Who is behind the attacks and whether all the incidents were carried out in the same way must be established by national investigations.

Sources: bta.bg