Iranian Army Threatens: We Will Strike US Bases in Europe

Iran could strike US military bases in Europe if the United States resumes large-scale military operations against the Islamic Republic. The warning was issued by former Iranian foreign minister and current lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki, who was quoted by Iranian media and “Al Jazeera”.

“If a new war against Iran begins, it will spread to Europe as well. Removing geographical restrictions means that our missiles will reach Europe,” Mottaki said.

He cited the United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal and Germany as countries whose military facilities, he claimed, are being used by US forces for operations against Iran. According to him, any new conflict would not remain confined to the Middle East.

Tehran Speaks of a Response Without Geographical Boundaries

The statement followed an order issued by Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on October 31. According to a statement from his office, the military command must be prepared for an “immediate and effective response” in the event of a new attack, without regard to geographical restrictions.

The armed forces were also ordered to update the list of potential targets, including facilities linked to US and Israeli interests. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned that in the event of a new attack, Tehran reserves the right to expand the geographical scope of its retaliatory actions.

Iranian newspaper “Hamshahri” reported that the military is considering scenarios for strikes against US infrastructure used to support operations in Europe. So far, however, there is no evidence of an Iranian attack on a US military base on European territory.

The Actual Missile Range Remains Unclear

For years, Tehran has maintained an official limit of around 2,000 kilometers for the range of its ballistic missiles. Under certain configurations, some systems, including the “Khorramshahr,” can reach greater distances, but this alone does not prove the capability to strike all of the European countries mentioned.

The threats come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and fears of a new large-scale US and Israeli military operation against Iran. Alongside the military rhetoric, Qatar and other regional mediators continue their efforts to resume negotiations between the two sides.

Sources: news.bg, aljazeera.com, apnews.com