European forces in Ukraine to respond to Russian attacks

British and European troops will have the right to use force in self-defence if they are attacked by Russian forces following their potential deployment in Ukraine after the end of hostilities. The potential mission will be defensive in nature, but the rules of engagement will also allow a response to attacks by Russian drones.

“It is clear that we will defend our forces against any aggression,” said a representative familiar with the planning of the potential mission.

The contingent will be led by the United Kingdom and France and will not be part of NATO. It is expected to rely on minimal or no support from the United States. Asked about the use of US military communications systems, including Starlink, a representative replied: “We do not depend on American systems.”

11 countries to train for deployment in Poland

At the end of November, Poland will host the “Coalition” exercise, organised by the United Kingdom and France. Around 2,800 troops from 11 countries will take part. In addition to the two leading countries, these are Poland, Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

France will send 1,500 troops from the 1st Division, while the United Kingdom will participate with 300 personnel from the 7th Light Mechanised Brigade. The troops will rehearse a scenario involving the rapid deployment of European forces to Ukraine after the end of the war.

Lieutenant General Tom Bateman, commander of the planned multinational force, said that the United Kingdom, France and the other European countries were committed to providing Ukraine with “credible and binding security guarantees” after the end of hostilities. According to him, the exercise will test military readiness, the ability to deploy rapidly and the capacity for joint operations.

Forces may remain far from the front

One of the main tasks of the future contingent will be to support the rebuilding and strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The plan envisages Western troops being stationed at a considerable distance from the front line.

However, this does not rule out the risk of armed incidents with Russian forces. According to Western officials, such a danger exists because of the low-intensity attacks recorded during the ceasefires in Ukraine between 2014 and 2022. The right to self-defence could raise the question of how Moscow would react to a clash with European units.

Tasks under discussion include resuming operations at Ukraine’s commercial airports with the help of air patrols and clearing the Black Sea of mines. Turkey is expected to lead the operation to clear maritime routes so that grain exports and other sea-borne trade can resume.

The deployment of the forces remains hypothetical. The new peace initiatives have not produced significant progress, while trilateral talks brokered by the United States are scheduled for later in November.

Sources: news.bg, theguardian.com