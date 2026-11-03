Tough Talks in Abu Dhabi! Vladimir Medinsky to Remain Head of Russian Delegation for Ukraine

Vladimir Medinsky will remain at the head of the Russian delegation at the trilateral talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting between representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11.

This was confirmed by Russian President Dmitry Peskov's press secretary. According to him, Medinsky will be the chief negotiator on the Russian side.

The US will mediate the talks

“As for the chief negotiator in this process on the Russian side, I will remind you of the president's statement – my colleague Medinsky will remain in this role,” Peskov said.

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Washington would mediate the working talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

Peskov confirmed that the trilateral meeting would take place, without providing further details about the agenda or the composition of the delegations. Information about the dates of the talks was reported by RIA Novosti.

The upcoming meeting will be the next format in which representatives of the three countries will discuss options for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, with the United States playing a mediating role.

Sources: focus-news.net