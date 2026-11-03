A Bombardier ARTEMIS II reconnaissance aircraft, registered in the United States and linked to NATO, spent nine hours over the southern part of the Black Sea. The information was reported by an unnamed air traffic control source to TASS.

The aircraft took off from an airport in Constanta, Romania, and its flight over the sea began at around 9:40 a.m. Moscow time. According to the source, the ARTEMIS II flew repeatedly from west to east and back at an altitude of approximately 11 kilometers.

The route passed over neutral waters

During the maneuvers, the aircraft approached the Romanian-Ukrainian border several times. The source quoted by TASS stated: “The aircraft entered its flight path through a checkpoint over neutral waters in a sector controlled by Bulgarian air traffic controllers.”

The information provided does not indicate that the aircraft entered the airspace of another Black Sea country. No specific reason for the mission’s duration was reported either.

Repetition of the July record

The source recalled that at the end of July 2026, the Bombardier ARTEMIS II spent nine hours over the Black Sea. At the time, the duration of the flight was described as a kind of record for the aircraft, which it repeated during its new mission.

The publication did not cite any official statement from NATO regarding the flight. The data were presented as information from an unnamed air traffic control representative quoted by TASS.

Sources: focus-news.net