External forces are trying to divide Russian society, and similar actions have been observed throughout the country’s more than thousand-year history, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“Today, external forces are trying to divide Russian society. Dear friends, this has always been the case throughout our more than thousand-year history,” Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations.

According to him, Russia’s geopolitical rivals have sought to weaken the country’s strategic potential and ultimately to “tear it apart.” Putin linked these attempts to Russia’s transformation into a significant and influential power.

“Nobody wants such a geopolitical rival. I cannot say, dear friends, that over the centuries these efforts have always been unsuccessful. To some extent, the problems we are facing at the moment are connected with these efforts—as well as, to a certain degree, with our own shortcomings,” the Russian president said.

Focus on the unity of the peoples

In his speech, Putin stressed that Russia’s peoples draw strength from their cultural diversity. He called for the best initiatives from the Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia to continue after the end of the themed year.

The president noted growing interest in the study of national languages, as well as in the traditions and culture of the country’s various peoples. The year 2026 was declared in Russia the Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia.

The meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations was held ahead of National Unity Day, which is observed in Russia on November 4. At the forum, Putin said that initiatives to strengthen ties between ethnic groups and regions should be further developed.

Sources: news.bg, interfax.ru, m24.ru