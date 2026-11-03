Ukraine is not discussing gas and electricity price increases at the IMF’s request

Ukraine is not currently discussing an increase in natural gas and electricity prices, the Ministry of Energy announced. The moratorium on tariff increases remains in force, and under current legislation, changes may only be considered after martial law is lifted.

The ministry’s position is in response to a technical report by the International Monetary Fund, which presents various options for changing tariff policy. Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy stresses that the document contains no binding instructions and does not provide for the immediate implementation of any of the scenarios.

„The IMF report covers a wide range of topics and is based on household consumption patterns from 2021.“

According to the Ministry of Energy, the final decision on tariffs rests with the Ukrainian state. The sequence of actions will be different: an effective household support model must be introduced first, followed by discussions on possible changes to pricing.

Support for households is the first step

Ukraine is developing a long-term roadmap for reforming the energy sector. A key element of it is protecting the population through more precisely targeted subsidies and social assistance.

The authorities are also beginning work on a unified online platform that will bring utility payments and state support together in a single portal. The system is to be integrated with state registers through the „Diia“ app.

„Targeted social support for the population will be the first step in these reforms,“ the Ministry of Energy said.

The IMF report considers several options

The fund’s document was prepared on the basis of household consumption patterns from 2021. It examines several scenarios for future reform and provides a financial review of the current support system.

The Ukrainian ministry уточнява, че става дума за изчисления, които трябва да помогнат на държавата да оцени различните варианти. Те не представляват решение за незабавно увеличение на цените на газа и електроенергията.

The roadmap is part of Ukraine’s international commitments and is linked to the country’s integration into the European energy market. Kyiv also presents the reform as a step towards future full membership in the European Union.

Sources: news.bg, unian.net