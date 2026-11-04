A Turnaround at the Front? Ukrainian Forces Repel Russians and Retake Positions

Ukrainian forces have advanced or maintained their positions north of Sumy, and earlier expanded their presence in the area of Sloviansk in Donetsk region. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) of the fighting on November 3.

“Ukrainian forces recently advanced or maintained their positions north of the city of Sumy,” the report says. According to ISW, this is confirmed by geolocated video footage showing a Russian strike on a Ukrainian position southwest of Andriivka. The area had previously been presented by Russian sources as territory under Russian control.

Counterattacks near Kupiansk, Borova and Lyman

On November 2 and 3, Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction but made no advances. ISW links this to a Ukrainian counterattack north of Kupiansk.

On November 3, Russian troops continued their operations in the direction of Borova, while Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack northeast of the town. The institute, however, found no evidence of Russian advances in the area.

The assessment is similar for Lyman. Russian attacks continued on November 2 and 3, but according to ISW, Russian forces made no progress after Ukrainian troops conducted counterattacks northeast and southeast of the city.

Data on positions near Sloviansk

In Donetsk region, ISW identified evidence that Ukrainian forces had earlier advanced in Piskunivka, northeast of Sloviansk, and in Rai-Aleksandrivka, southeast of the city.

“ISW recently found evidence that Ukrainian forces had earlier advanced in Piskunivka and Rai-Aleksandrivka,” the report says. The analysts did not present data on any new Russian advances along these sections of the front.

In its overall assessment for November 3, ISW states that neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces achieved a confirmed advance. The report separately examines the previously identified Ukrainian movements and the actions along the various axes over the past several days.

Sources: unian.net, understandingwar.org