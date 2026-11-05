France mobilizes 70,000 police officers for November 5 protests

France is mobilizing 70,000 police officers and gendarmes for the nationwide strike and protests on November 5. Authorities expect more than 220 protests to take place across the country, while Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned of possible breaches of public order.

At a briefing, Nunez said that any unrest would be met with an “extremely firm response.” He identified three main risks – the presence of aggressive “Black Bloc” groups, unauthorized marches and attacks against commercial establishments and public buildings.

According to the minister, security forces will be deployed in advance, as they were during the protests on October 31. Elite units of the French Interior Ministry will also take part in maintaining security. The same number of police officers and gendarmes – 70,000 – was mobilized for the previous national day of protest.

779 detained during October 31 protests

On October 31, 291 protest events were recorded in France. According to various estimates, between 320,000 and 500,000 people took part, while the number of demonstrators in Paris was estimated at between 70,000 and 200,000.

Law enforcement authorities detained 779 people. France’s Interior Ministry said that despite the scale of the protests, no “serious incidents” were recorded. The new mobilization will take place amid continued tensions surrounding protests against the high cost of living and the government’s policies.

Trade unions demand higher incomes

The main organizer of the strike is a coalition of France’s largest trade unions. Youth organizations, high school students, pensioners and activists from the “Yellow Vests” movement are expected to join it.

The main demands are for increases in wages, pensions and social benefits, as well as measures to tackle high prices and expensive fuel. The organizers are also calling for job protection and greater funding for public services.

Student organizations have put forward separate demands related to study conditions and the reform of the system for allocating places in higher education, which they consider discriminatory.

Sources: news.bg, lemonde.fr, rtl.fr