Picula: Serbia will not move closer to the EU without reforms

Serbia will not make real progress towards membership in the European Union without concrete reforms and restoring trust with the member states. This was stated by the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia, Tonino Picula.

“Serbia cannot make real progress on its path towards membership in the European Union without concrete reforms and restoring trust between Belgrade and the member states,” Picula said.

The EU expects action from the new government

Picula asked European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos whether a change in power in Serbia could lead to a change in the country’s foreign policy.

Kos said that the European Union was ready to help Serbia’s new government implement the necessary reforms. According to her, Belgrade must restore the trust it has lost with the other member states.

In its latest enlargement package, the European Commission assessed that Serbia had made no substantial progress in the accession negotiations. According to the Commission, negative trends in the process’s fundamental areas contradict the authorities’ stated goal of EU membership. Progress will depend on the new government’s efforts to strengthen democratic criteria, the judiciary and fundamental rights.

Enlargement is progressing at different speeds

Picula stressed that the enlargement process had made significant progress over the past year. Montenegro is close to joining the EU, Albania is closing negotiating clusters, while Ukraine and Moldova have opened new ones.

Against this backdrop, the rapporteur pointed out that the rule of law, democracy and reforms remain the foundation of enlargement. In his view, the process should be based on the merits of each candidate country.

The European Commission says that following the parliamentary elections, Serbia’s new government has an opportunity to change course and take the necessary steps on the European path. The information provided does not specify a concrete deadline for the next assessment of Serbia.

Sources: news.bg, paragrafa.com