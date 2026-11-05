Trump and Netanyahu in flames: Huge billboard set on fire in Tehran

A huge billboard featuring images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set on fire in Tehran following the Republican Party’s loss in the US midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff were also depicted on the poster.

As the billboard burned, Iranians filmed it with their mobile phones, while some took selfies in front of the flames. Footage of the incident was also broadcast on Iranian state television. It showed a large crowd waving flags in front of the burning image.

Protest in front of the former US embassy

Thousands of Iranians gathered in front of the former US embassy in Tehran. American and Israeli flags were burned there, while participants chanted the traditional slogans used at such rallies: “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.

The scenes unfolded against the backdrop of a political dispute in the US over the consequences of the war with Iran. Donald Trump said it was “to a large extent true” that the war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran had contributed to the Republican Party’s electoral defeat. He specifically pointed to the conflict’s impact on fuel prices.

Agence France-Presse reported that Trump had acknowledged a possible link between the war and the election result after Democrats achieved a significant victory in the midterm elections.

Sources: bta.bg, afp.com, origin-zh9p7m-www.afp.com