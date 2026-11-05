The signal for one of the bomb threats sent to Sofia Airport was signed “The Fighters of the Male State”

One of the false bomb threat alerts that caused disruptions to air traffic over Europe and was sent to Sofia Airport in Bulgaria was signed “The Fighters of the Male State” – the name of a Russian extremist group. It was sent by email, which the French news agency Agence France-Presse reviewed today. In its report, it did not specify the language in which the email was written, BTA reported.

“We, the fighters of the Male State, will go down in history through our actions today. Your feminist regime will remember us forever. The explosion will take place in 60 minutes. Today your sky will turn red,” the message reviewed by Agence France-Presse said.

Earlier today, the Italian news agency ANSA reported that a similar message from the same organization had also been sent to Fiumicino Airport in Rome. It was written in Italian and received by email. It concerned two flights heading there. The message sent to Fiumicino today read: “You are all accomplices in a criminal conspiracy. We want to destroy you for this. Your feminist regime will remember this forever. The explosion will occur in 60 minutes. Today your sky will be red,” Italian media outlets ANSA and Sky TG24 reported. The news was subsequently reported again by Agence France-Presse, which clarified at the time that there was a Russian extremist group with a similar name, but that there was no confirmation that it was behind the bomb threat message.

At least 18 flights across Europe were affected today by bomb threat alerts, authorities and airlines report, as cited by various international media outlets, ANSA said in a summary.

The threats mainly affected low-cost airlines and flights to or from Italy, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Eight of the affected flights were connected to Italy and involved aircraft taking off from or landing at Rome’s Fiumicino and Milan’s Malpensa and Linate airports.

An anonymous email written in Italian and received at one of the offices at Milan Malpensa Airport reported the presence of explosive devices on both aircraft that landed at the Milan airport today: an Aegean Airlines aircraft that had departed from Thessaloniki for Milan and a Ryanair aircraft that had departed from Porto for Milan. According to information obtained by ANSA from investigative sources, the email listed the numbers of the two flights, the airlines, the departure airports and the landing times at Malpensa.

It is believed that the false alerts were coordinated at a European level. For this reason, international cooperation channels have been activated to identify the servers through which the emails containing the bomb threats against passenger aircraft were sent, as well as the IP addresses that could be used to track down those responsible. The electronic messages were likely sent from compromised email addresses or from services that provide anonymity, such as Proton Mail.