Ukraine: It is not realistic to end the war without US President Donald Trump and the United States

It is not realistic to end the war in Ukraine without US President Donald Trump and the United States, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in Bucharest. This evening, he held a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart, Dan Neculaescu, and the Secretary General of the Central European Initiative (CEI). Sybiha symbolically took over the CEI chairmanship from Neculaescu. Ukraine’s term at the helm of the organization will begin on January 1, 2027.

“We need the leadership of the United States. But we must also see a new role for Europe,” Andrii Sybiha commented in response to a question about what changes he expects following the elections held in the United States, in which the Democrats won a majority in both chambers of the US Congress – the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said that negotiations and discussions are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days.

“We will focus on identifying and establishing security measures, as well as on preparing a possible agenda for a potential meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. We will try to maintain this momentum. We want to put an end to this war, which is being waged on our territory. We must put pressure on Russia. We do not see a single sign on the ground, on the battlefield, from Russia of serious negotiations,” he added.

Andrii Sybiha added that he sees the change in the US as a chance for a new opportunity.

“We expect new steps toward a new dynamic, new steps to support Ukraine. The US needs us because our security is inextricably linked to that of the US,” he stressed.