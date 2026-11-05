Iskander, Oniks and Zircon: Ukraine Admits to Dangerous “Blind Spots” in Russia’s Missile Arsenal

The modernized “Iskander,” the “Oniks” and “Zircon” missiles remain among the least understood parts of the Russian missile arsenal used against Ukraine. This is the assessment of Defense Express, made following the publication of data by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

According to the summarized information, Russia’s military-industrial complex produces around 100 ballistic missiles per month. The total stockpile includes more than 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles. The analysis notes that “filling in these blind spots would make the picture more complete.”

Unclear status of the modernized “Iskander”

Among the biggest unknowns is the modernized version of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, which is reported to have an increased range of between 550 and 700 kilometers. It is unclear whether the system is already ready for combat use or is still undergoing test launches at military ranges, the analysts note.

The stockpile of 9M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander is around 115 units, while monthly production reaches approximately 65 missiles. According to Defense Express, this means that Russia maintains a stockpile equivalent to around two months of production.

How many “Zircon” missiles have been launched against Ukraine

Estimates indicate that Russia has around 120 3M22 “Zircon” missiles. Approximately 30 units have been produced over seven months. However, there is no data on how often this type of missile has been used against Ukraine during the year. Without this information, the actual ratio between the missiles expended and those produced cannot be calculated.

Unknown characteristics of the new “Oniks”

The data also indicates the presence of a modernized version of the 3M55 “Oniks” with an increased range. Around 55 such missiles have been produced over seven months, while the total stockpile of 3M55 “Oniks” missiles is approximately 600 units.

Key technical characteristics of the modernized variant have not been published, including its exact range and warhead weight. These are precisely the indicators needed to assess the potential threat, Defense Express points out.

Russia is also expanding its drone arsenal

The assessment of the missiles has been placed in the broader context of Russia’s production of attack unmanned systems. The Wall Street Journal notes that the “Geran” drones and “Banderol” drone missiles are equipped with electronics for more accurate target detection and to avoid interception. The publication also points to the use of components supplied by China.

At the same time, Russia is establishing a drone port in Millerovo, from which jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles are launched. According to data cited by UNIAN, the facility is expected to become Russia’s second-largest drone port after “Tsimbulyovo.”

Sources: unian.net, defence-ua.com