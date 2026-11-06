Turkish Parliament Approves Mecca Pact

The Turkish Parliament approved the bill ratifying the Mecca Pact on joint defense with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. In the vote, 279 MPs voted “for” and 119 voted “against.” A total of 398 of the 592 members of parliament took part.

With the adoption of the bill, the parliamentary consideration of the agreement signed on August 7, 2026, in Mecca by Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was concluded. The document contains 16 articles and provides that an external armed attack against any of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all of them.

Under the agreement, the countries are to assist one another in the event of threats to their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such assistance may include the use of military capabilities, but the specific scope of the actions will be determined following consultations and by a decision of the parties.

What the Mecca Pact Includes

The agreement provides for closer cooperation in defense and security, intelligence sharing, joint military exercises, combating terrorism, logistical support and cooperation in the defense industry. It also provides for the establishment of a Strategic Political and Defense Committee to coordinate the implementation of the arrangements.

The bill consists of three articles. The first approves the ratification of the international agreement, the second provides for the law to enter into force after its publication in the State Gazette, and the third assigns its implementation to the president. For the international agreement itself to take effect, the countries must complete the necessary domestic procedures and deposit their instruments of ratification.

Dispute Over Turkey’s Commitments

During the debates, ruling-party MP Ziya Altunyaldız said that the agreement was not directed against any third country and that its main objective was to prevent, rather than expand, conflicts. “The main purpose of the agreement is to prevent conflicts, not to escalate them,” he said, quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

Opposition MPs voiced concerns that the pact could draw Turkey into regional military operations and called for clearer rules on parliamentary oversight. Hulusi Akar, chairman of the parliamentary National Defense Commission, described the agreement as complementary to, rather than replacing, Turkey’s NATO membership.

The approval of the Mecca Pact in itself does not automatically authorize the deployment of Turkish troops abroad. Such action would require a separate decision by the Turkish Parliament.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr, turkiyetoday.com