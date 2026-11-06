Anušic: Serbia must distance itself from Vučić’s policies

Serbia’s new government must distance itself from Aleksandar Vučić’s Greater Serbian policies if the country wants to stop being a source of regional instability, Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušic said.

He made the appeal during a speech at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, dedicated to security in Southeast Europe. “In the interests of peace and stability, Serbia’s new government, which has yet to be formed, must distance itself from Aleksandar Vučić’s Greater Serbian policies, as well as from those pursued by Slobodan Milošević in the 1990s,” Anušic said.

The Croatian minister described Serbia under Vučić’s rule as “the biggest source of instability” in Southeast Europe. He also said he was pleased with the electoral defeat of the outgoing Serbian government following the early parliamentary elections on October 25.

New government in Belgrade has still not been formed

The statement was made during Anušic’s two-day visit to Harvard at the invitation of Natalie Rees, a former US ambassador to Croatia. During his visit, he met with representatives of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

The winner of the parliamentary elections was the “Student List,” whose leader Ilija Srdanović said that the future government would not use unresolved issues between Serbia and Croatia for domestic political purposes. According to him, this had happened under Aleksandar Vučić and in some Serbian media.

Serbia’s new government has still not been formed. Its future policy toward neighboring countries is at the center of the message delivered by the Croatian defense minister.

Sources: bta.bg, n1info.hr