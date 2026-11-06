Eizenkot: We have made significant progress toward forming an Israeli government

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eizenkot announced significant progress in negotiations to secure a majority after the elections and expressed hope that the president would task him with forming the next government.

“Many meetings have been held. Some were public, others – private. Some of them took place just hours ago. We have made significant progress and achieved decisive breakthroughs,” Eizenkot wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

The majority depends on coalition talks

Following the elections, none of the main political blocs has a ready-made majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Forming a government requires 61 votes, placing coalition negotiations at the center of the political process.

The president chooses the politician whom he will task with the first mandate to form a government. Eizenkot hopes to receive this assignment, as opposition forces seek a formula for joint governance.

According to Agence France-Presse, Arab political lists have declared their support for Eizenkot, which could increase his chances of receiving the mandate. However, this support does not automatically mean that a government will be formed, as the coalition’s final composition depends on the positions of the other parties.

Eizenkot, who is a former chief of staff of the Israeli army, must combine the support of various political forces to reach the required parliamentary majority. The next step is for the president to decide whom to task with forming a government.

Sources: bta.bg, origin-zh9p7m-www.afp.com