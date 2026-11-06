EU: Much More Work Remains Before Peace in Ukraine

The European Union and NATO warned that much more work remains before a just and lasting peace can be achieved in Ukraine. The statement was made ahead of the talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi, which will be held with the mediation of the United States.

“We all want a peace agreement to be reached soon, but much more work remains before we get there,” European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said.

Talks in Brussels Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Meeting

On November 5, talks were held in Brussels between representatives of NATO, the United States, Ukraine, the European Union and several European countries. NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said the meeting was intended to contribute to achieving a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine.

The upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi are the latest attempt to find a solution to the conflict. The European side stressed that issues concerning the security of the European Union cannot be decided without the participation of the Union itself.

“It goes without saying that the European Union is the one that must make decisions on issues concerning its own security,” Paula Pinho said.

Washington Speaks of a New Security Architecture

US President Donald Trump said he expected a “very big” deal with Russia regarding Ukraine, which, in his view, could encompass all of Europe.

Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law, described the goal as creating a broader European security architecture. He stressed that NATO would remain “at the core of European collective defense,” and that the initiative would be built on existing institutions and commitments.

“Our goal is to introduce specific mechanisms that address the security concerns of all countries, reduce the risk of future conflicts and create a more stable and predictable security environment,” Kushner said.

Thus, ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi, both the issues surrounding the end of the war in Ukraine and future security guarantees in Europe remain unresolved.

Sources: bta.bg