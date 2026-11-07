Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
The Election Day for the Supreme Judicial Council in Sliven Is Proceeding Normally

The Election Day for the Supreme Judicial Council in Sliven Is Proceeding Normally

Forty-one magistrates are eligible to vote at the polling station set up at the District Court. Voting will continue until 6:00 p.m.

Nov 7, 2026 12:05 72

The Election Day for the Supreme Judicial Council in Sliven Is Proceeding Normally - 1
Antonia Simeonova Antonia Simeonova Author at Fakti.bg

The election day for members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the judges’ professional quota is proceeding normally in Sliven. Voting is taking place at polling station No. 20 in the building of the District Court in the city and will continue until 6:00 p.m.

A total of 41 magistrates from the district courts, the District Court, the Administrative Court and the Military Court in Sliven are eligible to vote. The election day is being conducted in accordance with the established procedure.

The chairwoman of the sectional election commission is Judge Maria Bletsova-Kaltsova. She noted that her colleagues are interested in the electoral process.

“Everything is proceeding normally. We want a normal day, without having to interrupt the electoral process, for our colleagues to come and vote, and for us to have a new Supreme Judicial Council as soon as possible so that things can return to normal. The public’s expectations are brutal, and so are ours, purely from a professional standpoint,” Maria Bletsova-Kaltsova said.

Sources: bnrnews.bg


Bulgaria