Estonian Foreign Minister: Russia Responds to Peace with Terror

Russia is responding to peace efforts with more terror and destruction because it believes it can act with impunity. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said this following the massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

“Russia is responding to peace efforts with even greater terror and destruction because it believes it can act with impunity. Only strong pressure will force Russia to stop,” Tsahkna wrote.

The strike was carried out during the night of November 7 and was mainly directed at Kyiv and the Kyiv region. According to data cited by Ukrainska Pravda, Russian forces used an unknown number of missiles and 172 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Attack Comes Amid Planned Talks

Tsahkna’s statement comes amid preparations for new negotiations between the United States, Ukraine and Russia. U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the trilateral talks would be held on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi.

The participants are expected to discuss the next steps toward ending the war. The talks will be held at a working level and will take place with U.S. mediation.

The massive strike on Ukraine sets the negotiations against a backdrop of ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks. Estonia’s foreign minister insists that diplomatic efforts must be backed by stronger pressure on Moscow.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, apnews.com, fidelity.com