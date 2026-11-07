Socialism Returns to the Political Debate in the United States

Socialist ideas are once again gaining popularity in the United States, particularly among young voters, amid rising living costs, the housing crisis and growing dissatisfaction with economic inequality. The trend is reviving the debate over the place of socialism in American politics, writes Italian journalist Federico Rampini in Corriere della Sera.

Although the United States is traditionally seen as a stronghold of the free market, socialist movements have a long history in the country. As early as the beginning of the 20th century, the Socialist Party of America became a significant political force, while its leader Eugene Debs received nearly 6% of the vote in the 1912 presidential election.

At that time, socialist organizations wielded influence among industrial workers, trade unions and immigrant communities. They called for better working conditions, social protection and limits on the economic power of large corporations. Nevertheless, the movement failed to establish itself as a lasting alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties.

Today, socialist ideas are receiving renewed support thanks to politicians such as Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The main demands of the progressive left include more affordable healthcare, limits on student debt, housing programs and higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

According to a Cato Institute survey cited in a previous analysis by Rampini, more than 60% of Americans aged between 18 and 29 have a positive view of socialism. This support, however, reflects different understandings – from a broader social welfare system modeled on Europe to proposals for fundamental changes to the economic system.

The rise of the progressive wing also poses strategic questions for the Democratic Party. While socialist candidates can mobilize young voters in large cities, their more radical positions risk alienating moderate voters in key states.

Historical experience shows that socialist ideas periodically gain popularity in the United States, but so far they have been unable to overcome the enduring dominance of the two major parties. Whether the current wave will lead to lasting change in the American political system remains an open question.